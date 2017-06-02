,, Mama, Legs, Primates ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Sporadic showers coming and going to

The Dog Palace, no big deal .

Did all the same same with every and all

the temple dogs.Mamas monkey wound

is slightly better.

This photo was taken while leaving the

spirit house.

As you can see four naughty monkeys

were making an issue so Mama makes an

issue with them.

Legs comes running back from where you

see her and addresses the primate to the

left of Mama.

Rocky is leaning heavily against my legs .

In other words he's blocking my forward

motion.

The primate to the far right leaning against

the bolder slapped Legs face.

Lots of barking and monkeys screaming .....

Just got home and it's noon thirty right now

plus pouring rain. When the rain slows down

Boney Boy and I will jump into the sidecar

and head into town. Kibble is needed as is

more gauze, tape and incidental dog supplies.

This is part of the deal when your caring for so

many dogs.

I'll be back in a few hours and reply to your comments.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

