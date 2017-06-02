,, Mama, Legs, Primates ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Sporadic showers coming and going to
The Dog Palace, no big deal .
Did all the same same with every and all
the temple dogs.Mamas monkey wound
is slightly better.
This photo was taken while leaving the
spirit house.
As you can see four naughty monkeys
were making an issue so Mama makes an
issue with them.
Legs comes running back from where you
see her and addresses the primate to the
left of Mama.
Rocky is leaning heavily against my legs .
In other words he's blocking my forward
motion.
The primate to the far right leaning against
the bolder slapped Legs face.
Lots of barking and monkeys screaming .....
Just got home and it's noon thirty right now
plus pouring rain. When the rain slows down
Boney Boy and I will jump into the sidecar
and head into town. Kibble is needed as is
more gauze, tape and incidental dog supplies.
This is part of the deal when your caring for so
many dogs.
I'll be back in a few hours and reply to your comments.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
