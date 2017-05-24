,, Mama, Bingo Room ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story ..........................................

Photo no# 2 will show you what I was dealing with today.

Ride out was wet, monsoons while at the monkey temple.

Continued monsoon rains on the ride back. Between 7AM

and 8AM the rains let up.Thunder an lightning started big

time by 8:05AM. By 11;30AM I had to get going home.

As mentioned above, between 7AM to 8AM I ran around

and medicated all the temple dogs.Even made it to the

spirit house with Rocky, Mama and Legs.We moved fast.

In this photo Mama has a full belly and feels very relaxed

while safe and secure in the bingo room.Ground is shaking

as the thunder and lightning blast us over an over non-stop !

Even when I headed home the storm never let up at all !

I'm fatigued after today, so we'll play tomorrow by ear ?

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

