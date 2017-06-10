,, 2C ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Just before 4AM I was pulling into

The Dog Palace.

Couldn't sleep so I just went to work.

Mama was quite excited to see me so

early. Food was prepared and all the

same same happened while there.

Monkey wound has been upgraded to

98.9% healed.

Plan for today was to get better photos

of 2C the puppy, and I did, But !

When uploading todays CF card it failed.

GGggeerr !!!

This photo of 2C was taken a couple days

ago. Notice the building and the extra dog.

2C likes to hang out at this spot and the

extra female dog keeps an eye on him too.

Large building is surround by a moat which

is swamp water. There's a raised bridge that

allows access to the building. The cat also

lives here with one monk who cares for them.

Now I have four spots at the monkey temple

where supplies and medications are used.

Wait a minute, not 4 but 5 places, there's one

more spot that's an island surrounded by green

swamp.Somewhere a photo has been uploaded

showing a house, small narrow cement bridge,

surrounded by real green swamp.

OK, tomorrow I will be doing a bunch of errands

in town, dog supplies. Once they're all completed

I'll be heading out to meet with Mr SideCar Man.

He's located in The Prasae River area and he will

work his MoJo on the CF card. Also it maybe time

to purchase a new card reader. Computer store has

closed down, lack of business, this may take a while.

All the monkey temple dogs will be just fine till Tuesday

when I'll return loaded with more stuff for them ............ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done