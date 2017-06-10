,, 2C ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Just before 4AM I was pulling into
The Dog Palace.
Couldn't sleep so I just went to work.
Mama was quite excited to see me so
early. Food was prepared and all the
same same happened while there.
Monkey wound has been upgraded to
98.9% healed.
Plan for today was to get better photos
of 2C the puppy, and I did, But !
When uploading todays CF card it failed.
GGggeerr !!!
This photo of 2C was taken a couple days
ago. Notice the building and the extra dog.
2C likes to hang out at this spot and the
extra female dog keeps an eye on him too.
Large building is surround by a moat which
is swamp water. There's a raised bridge that
allows access to the building. The cat also
lives here with one monk who cares for them.
Now I have four spots at the monkey temple
where supplies and medications are used.
Wait a minute, not 4 but 5 places, there's one
more spot that's an island surrounded by green
swamp.Somewhere a photo has been uploaded
showing a house, small narrow cement bridge,
surrounded by real green swamp.
OK, tomorrow I will be doing a bunch of errands
in town, dog supplies. Once they're all completed
I'll be heading out to meet with Mr SideCar Man.
He's located in The Prasae River area and he will
work his MoJo on the CF card. Also it maybe time
to purchase a new card reader. Computer store has
closed down, lack of business, this may take a while.
All the monkey temple dogs will be just fine till Tuesday
when I'll return loaded with more stuff for them ............ ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
