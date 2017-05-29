,, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Raining hard when I left for the monkey temple.

Rained the whole time I was there.

Rained all the way home.

Raining now ....;-(

So here's what went down, Mama and I never left

The Dog Palace. Stayed under cover but still the

rain blew in sideways . Water was everywhere.

Didn't see any of the monkey temple dogs.

OK listen up ! Mamas monkey wound has split open !

We spent till noon o'clock in the bingo room only

wandering out for short trips as seen in this photo.

The second floor extends out over the blue pickets.

Rain continues to blow in un-impeeded .

The wound was carefully cleaned repeatedly and

filled with antibiotic cream. Tomorrow there will be

special surgical tape and gauze on board.

Depending on how her wound looks in the morning

will be the deciding factor as to bringing her back

to our home or not. Mama and The Worm want to

kill each other so that causes a big problem with

Mama being here again ? But if that's what it takes

that is what will be done.

The next photo was shot through a small pink framed

window at The Dog Palace.Mr Leg Man soaking wet.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

