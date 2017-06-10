,, A Mothers Tongue ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

By 4:30AM I was already on the road.

By noon o'clock I was already home.

Mamas sitting next to me at the spirit house.

She had just finished her second breakfast.

Second breakfast you ask ? !

Of course, her first breakfast is eaten in the

bingo room while the other dog food bags

are prepared .

You've been told how the drill works at the

spirit house. When Mama finishes she goes

down the stairs and Rocky comes up to the

top stair and eats till he's full. When he is

done eating he too goes down the stairs

and Legs comes up and eats till she's full.

In this photo Mama has just finished and is

looking down at Rocky who is patiently

waiting his turn, but he doesn't move until

Mama stands then descends the tile stairs.

Side story about 2-C the puppy ....................

He's doing just great and is living with one of

the monks.There's another vacant building on

the temple grounds where they both live with

the cat and one other dog.So now the vacant

building isn't vacant any longer.

I'll post a photo in a couple days of 2-C.

I still stop by and supply him, the monk, with

kibble and monthly medications for 2-C and

the other dog who isn't real friendly, yet ... ;-)

Alright, Mamas monkey wound has been

re-classified as of today, it's 98% healed.

Why not 100% you ask ? I want some wiggle

room just in-case.It's a nasty inverted scar

but we're out of the woods now .

Ride out and back was dry as a bone but I

think that's about to change here real soon.

Mamas got her MoJo back and a thanks goes

out to all of you who have supported her

during this most difficult recovery..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

