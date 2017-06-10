,, A Mothers Tongue ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
By 4:30AM I was already on the road.
By noon o'clock I was already home.
Mamas sitting next to me at the spirit house.
She had just finished her second breakfast.
Second breakfast you ask ? !
Of course, her first breakfast is eaten in the
bingo room while the other dog food bags
are prepared .
You've been told how the drill works at the
spirit house. When Mama finishes she goes
down the stairs and Rocky comes up to the
top stair and eats till he's full. When he is
done eating he too goes down the stairs
and Legs comes up and eats till she's full.
In this photo Mama has just finished and is
looking down at Rocky who is patiently
waiting his turn, but he doesn't move until
Mama stands then descends the tile stairs.
Side story about 2-C the puppy ....................
He's doing just great and is living with one of
the monks.There's another vacant building on
the temple grounds where they both live with
the cat and one other dog.So now the vacant
building isn't vacant any longer.
I'll post a photo in a couple days of 2-C.
I still stop by and supply him, the monk, with
kibble and monthly medications for 2-C and
the other dog who isn't real friendly, yet ... ;-)
Alright, Mamas monkey wound has been
re-classified as of today, it's 98% healed.
Why not 100% you ask ? I want some wiggle
room just in-case.It's a nasty inverted scar
but we're out of the woods now .
Ride out and back was dry as a bone but I
think that's about to change here real soon.
Mamas got her MoJo back and a thanks goes
out to all of you who have supported her
during this most difficult recovery..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.