Jon By: Jon

,, Rocky & Monkey ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Photo No# 2 of 2.

 

Aggressive monkey yelled at Mama.

 

Rocky chased monkey up a tree then

the primate slaps Rocky on his nose !

Rock's pissed off jumping up and down

as the monkey continues to slap his nose.

 

This kind of activity never stops, ever ....... ;-)~

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

 

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

  

.

Taken on May 22, 2017
