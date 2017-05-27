,, Playing ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Rocky got beat up by a girl .... ;-)~
Mama and Rocky having big fun
play fighting.
You can see the monkey wound
has healed and isn't slowing her
down one bit now.
Can't make it to the monkey temple
today, I'm under the weather and will
be at the doctors office soon.
No# 1 wife has given me orders to go
immediately or she will kill me herself !
Tomorrow, being Monday I'll be on the
road again to The Dog Palace ...............
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
