,, Hooligans & Tourists ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Back Story .........................................

Got up at 4:20AM, zipped around and did a bunch of stuff.

5AM laid down for a short nap.6:30 I was on the road again.

7:30AM I was negotiating the driveway at The Dog Palace...

All the monkey temple dogs were cared for as required ..... ;-)

Before we go any further I want to send a thank you to a

person who just donated funds for the dogs out here.

Erin King has donated "in memory of her dog Roxie".

R.I.P Roxie.

I also want to thank everyone who has donated to this cause.

We are always in desperate need of your financial support.

These throw away dogs suffer greatly without medicine and

proper food. Also includes inoculations for many diseases.

And lets not forget all the spay and neutering that takes

place out here in the jungle.

Ride out was dry, roads were wet but no rain.

Halfway back I was caught up in a police roadblock.

I pulled to the far left circumventing the long line of

vehicles. Used their police trucks like a slalom course

and popped up in front of the police line unscathed.

Couple of them had a puzzled look on their face as I

whizzed pass the check point. No Big Deal, I Won ..;-)

Now, when I left the monkey temple it was easy to see

the sky ahead was an angry dark gray, not good at all !

Maybe one click pass the police road block it was like

driving into a waterfall, big waterfall !

Pulled under a tree which gave little cover and threw on

my rain coat. By the time I was home my whole body was

soaked even with rain gear on. Soaked !!!

Water was covering the road and splashing up from under.

Two things were of great concern. Think Tank Speed Freak

was strapped around my midsection.Rain coat covered it

but once home and disrobed the outside was very wet.

Camera and paperback book inside were bone dry.

2nd thing was the bike might stall out ! That's right the water

covering the road was to deep to travel through but there

was no time to stop, so I didn't, push forward at all costs !

So there ya go, another day at the office. I'm home and dry.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done