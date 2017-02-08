,, Mama, Morning Sun ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Taken on the roof at The Dog Palace.
Mamas soaking up the morning sun
and attention from the photo man.
As of last night the bandage that covered
the nasty monkey wound on Mamas right
side has been removed. So far so good ..;-)
Next week the plan is to take Mama out to
the monkey temple for a "visit". It's obvious
she misses all her friends, especially Rocky.
Of course her visit will be documented and
shared with you. Now remember this all
depends on the weather. By noon "we"
will be heading back home, that's the plan.
She was attacked on April 24th and through
your donations Mamas life has been saved.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
