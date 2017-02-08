,, Mama, Morning Sun ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Taken on the roof at The Dog Palace.

Mamas soaking up the morning sun

and attention from the photo man.

As of last night the bandage that covered

the nasty monkey wound on Mamas right

side has been removed. So far so good ..;-)

Next week the plan is to take Mama out to

the monkey temple for a "visit". It's obvious

she misses all her friends, especially Rocky.

Of course her visit will be documented and

shared with you. Now remember this all

depends on the weather. By noon "we"

will be heading back home, that's the plan.

She was attacked on April 24th and through

your donations Mamas life has been saved.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

