Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

We'll skip all the getting there, feeding Mama,

BTP and preparing the many dog food bags.

What you see is five quick photos of a brutal

monkey attack on Miss Legs.

A few years back there was a nasty monkey

that was tagged with the name, "3 Fingers" !

3 Fingers attacked Mr Brown, Baby Ding Bat,

Mama, Tuff Guy, Girl Friend, Honey, Rocky an

a host of others. Well guess what ? 3 Fingers

just attacked Miss Legs and did bad damage !

Mama, Rocky and I are on the top two steps at

the spirit house. Miss Legs is waiting patiently

down below for her turn to climb the steps and

get her fair share of kibble and hot dogs.

Out of know where 3 Fingers comes flying in and

blindsides Legs .

Mama spins around to see what all the commotion

is about. See Rockys ear in the lower left of the

photo ? He keeps his big head pushed against my

leg at all times, blocking me from entering into the

ruckus, which I soon did anyway !

The next photos in this series of 5 are done so quick

it was all I could do to keep up with the attack.

My finger just pressed the shutter as an attempt was

made to point the lens at the target while standing up.

Standing you ask ?

Of course I had to stand first before screaming like a

wild banshee while leaping down the stairs two at a time.

3 Fingers had already split Miss Legs stomach open before

Mama, Rocky and I could reach her, and that only took him

a couple of seconds.3 Fingers backed off real fast when he

knew the Calvary was Coming !!!

First Aid Kit was retrieved, gauze and surgical tape is holding

Miss Legs together right now.

Neck wounds look superficial but her stomach wound is a

serious matter.

I'm on the two wheeled scooter today so a return trip is being

put in place as this text is typed.

No# 1 Wife is on the phone with the Nuns as to Legs condition.

Right now it looks like this is going to be a very long day !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

