,, Brutal Monkey Attack ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 5.
Back Story .........................................
We'll skip all the getting there, feeding Mama,
BTP and preparing the many dog food bags.
What you see is five quick photos of a brutal
monkey attack on Miss Legs.
A few years back there was a nasty monkey
that was tagged with the name, "3 Fingers" !
3 Fingers attacked Mr Brown, Baby Ding Bat,
Mama, Tuff Guy, Girl Friend, Honey, Rocky an
a host of others. Well guess what ? 3 Fingers
just attacked Miss Legs and did bad damage !
Mama, Rocky and I are on the top two steps at
the spirit house. Miss Legs is waiting patiently
down below for her turn to climb the steps and
get her fair share of kibble and hot dogs.
Out of know where 3 Fingers comes flying in and
blindsides Legs .
Mama spins around to see what all the commotion
is about. See Rockys ear in the lower left of the
photo ? He keeps his big head pushed against my
leg at all times, blocking me from entering into the
ruckus, which I soon did anyway !
The next photos in this series of 5 are done so quick
it was all I could do to keep up with the attack.
My finger just pressed the shutter as an attempt was
made to point the lens at the target while standing up.
Standing you ask ?
Of course I had to stand first before screaming like a
wild banshee while leaping down the stairs two at a time.
3 Fingers had already split Miss Legs stomach open before
Mama, Rocky and I could reach her, and that only took him
a couple of seconds.3 Fingers backed off real fast when he
knew the Calvary was Coming !!!
First Aid Kit was retrieved, gauze and surgical tape is holding
Miss Legs together right now.
Neck wounds look superficial but her stomach wound is a
serious matter.
I'm on the two wheeled scooter today so a return trip is being
put in place as this text is typed.
No# 1 Wife is on the phone with the Nuns as to Legs condition.
Right now it looks like this is going to be a very long day !
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.