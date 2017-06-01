,, Pumpkin The Rascal ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rain coat was put on before leaving in advance of first light.

Ride out and back was met with sporadic rain showers.........

Mama and BTP raced me to the gate at The Dog Palace.

Bingo Room was opened an food prep was put in motion.

First, Mamas dog bowls are filled and put in place on the

pink plastic trays.One has kibble the other has meat.........

While eating I straddle her, pull her head up and place

three pills in the back of her throat.

Next BTP's bowl is taken out in the area next to the bingo

room and placed on the marble tile floor.He dives right in.

Now, as Mama is consuming her food a quick once over is

done just to see if all her parts are there.

If anything is missing I go find it and stick it back on ....... ;-)~

Her monkey wound is so so but not getting any worse.

Antiseptic is used to clean it then antibiotic cream is

used to cover the opening. Before I leave this process

is repeated then covered with a sterile gauze and tape.

By now she has finished her breakfast, special dog food

bags have been prepared and we're off to find Rocky.

Soon as we crossed the cement walking bridge Rocky,

Legs, Little Stubby and Pumpkin came racing down the

road to greet us. Lots of "Royal Cone" kissing happens.

Stopped at the nuns place to pay my respects and of

course give special attention to Tinker Bell and all the

other miss-fits that live there.

From the nuns place Rocky, Mama, Legs and myself

continued on to the spirit house to do the same same

routine we always do.

An hour later The Hooligans were also cared for as I

payed more respect to The Head Monk.All is well.....

Left the Hooligans and cut through the DMZ picking

up Mama on the way back to The Dog Palace where

we remained until my departure.

OK, Now lets talk about this photo of Pumpkin.

When we arrived at the nuns place Pumpkin runs

over to the edge of the cement wall, sits and smiles

as if posing for a glamor magazine.

Y'all know by now her fur is a beautiful shiny silk like

texture except when she's been playing in the swamp !

Busted .............. ;-)~~~

Anyway there ya go, tomorrow I'll be back at the

monkey temple doing the same same but different.

One more thing .......

I had to promise no# 1 wife upon my return I 'm

not allowed to leave the house until tomorrow.

I don't do sit, come, stay , heal very good at all.

But, I am paper trained so she can leave me in

the house unattended with no fear of any kind

of unwanted accidents .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

