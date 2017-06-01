,, Pumpkin The Rascal ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Rain coat was put on before leaving in advance of first light.
Ride out and back was met with sporadic rain showers.........
Mama and BTP raced me to the gate at The Dog Palace.
Bingo Room was opened an food prep was put in motion.
First, Mamas dog bowls are filled and put in place on the
pink plastic trays.One has kibble the other has meat.........
While eating I straddle her, pull her head up and place
three pills in the back of her throat.
Next BTP's bowl is taken out in the area next to the bingo
room and placed on the marble tile floor.He dives right in.
Now, as Mama is consuming her food a quick once over is
done just to see if all her parts are there.
If anything is missing I go find it and stick it back on ....... ;-)~
Her monkey wound is so so but not getting any worse.
Antiseptic is used to clean it then antibiotic cream is
used to cover the opening. Before I leave this process
is repeated then covered with a sterile gauze and tape.
By now she has finished her breakfast, special dog food
bags have been prepared and we're off to find Rocky.
Soon as we crossed the cement walking bridge Rocky,
Legs, Little Stubby and Pumpkin came racing down the
road to greet us. Lots of "Royal Cone" kissing happens.
Stopped at the nuns place to pay my respects and of
course give special attention to Tinker Bell and all the
other miss-fits that live there.
From the nuns place Rocky, Mama, Legs and myself
continued on to the spirit house to do the same same
routine we always do.
An hour later The Hooligans were also cared for as I
payed more respect to The Head Monk.All is well.....
Left the Hooligans and cut through the DMZ picking
up Mama on the way back to The Dog Palace where
we remained until my departure.
OK, Now lets talk about this photo of Pumpkin.
When we arrived at the nuns place Pumpkin runs
over to the edge of the cement wall, sits and smiles
as if posing for a glamor magazine.
Y'all know by now her fur is a beautiful shiny silk like
texture except when she's been playing in the swamp !
Busted .............. ;-)~~~
Anyway there ya go, tomorrow I'll be back at the
monkey temple doing the same same but different.
One more thing .......
I had to promise no# 1 wife upon my return I 'm
not allowed to leave the house until tomorrow.
I don't do sit, come, stay , heal very good at all.
But, I am paper trained so she can leave me in
the house unattended with no fear of any kind
of unwanted accidents .
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
