,, Head Monk & Hooligans ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

I'm doing this backwards today for a good reason.

No# 1 wife has said I can't go to the monkey temple

until I first go see the doctor.

High fever and chills kept me flopping around like a

fish out of water last night.

OK, so I gave in and I'll go as soon as this is finished.

But, I'll be packed and soon as the doctor is done I'm

on my way to The Dog Palace.

Catch ya all on the rebound .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done