Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Rocky has been appointed as "Monster Management".

According to him there's many mini monsters that lurk

just below the waters surface.

And he's right, little tiny silver fish zip around driving

Rocky crazy.It is his job to keep them under control .;-)

OK, Lets talk about Mama for a minute.

She is improving daily with wound cleaning and

new bandages done on schedule.Still not out of

the woods yet but much better.

Yesterday when I took her for a walk out behind our

place, which is jungle, I nearly stepped on a snake.

A deadly poison snake.

Photo in comment is one I dealt with some years back.

Along with cobras there's plenty of these here too !

Anyway it is what it is and we continue to move forward.

Yesterday no# 1 wife also checked in with the nuns and

everything is fine except they miss me and Mama ....... ;-)

Thank you all once again for the donations that have

helped in saving Mamas life.Can't thank you enough !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done