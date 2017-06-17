,, Dancing Dogs ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story ........................................
Left home at 4:05AM arrived at 5:04 AM.
Stopped for maybe 7-8 minutes to put a
little bit of fuel in the scooter.
Today Mamas monkey wound has once
again been raised. This time it's 100% .;-)
She was really wound up and wanted to
play fight with Rocky and Legs as you can
see here. She also did this with some of
the other dogs but just not as gentle !
10 Kilos of kibble was dropped off at the
Nurse Nuns place which means 10 kilos
will be dropped off next week with the
Head Monk.This all happens through the
donations you all send in. Also very soon
everybody will start going to the dog doctor
for their booster inoculations which includes
rabies inoculations too.
Looks like I'll be back out to The Dog Palace
tomorrow morning. Monday needs to be a day
off so I can restock supplies and do some
personal things around town.
Thanks for your comments and on going support.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.