,, Dancing Dogs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ........................................

Left home at 4:05AM arrived at 5:04 AM.

Stopped for maybe 7-8 minutes to put a

little bit of fuel in the scooter.

Today Mamas monkey wound has once

again been raised. This time it's 100% .;-)

She was really wound up and wanted to

play fight with Rocky and Legs as you can

see here. She also did this with some of

the other dogs but just not as gentle !

10 Kilos of kibble was dropped off at the

Nurse Nuns place which means 10 kilos

will be dropped off next week with the

Head Monk.This all happens through the

donations you all send in. Also very soon

everybody will start going to the dog doctor

for their booster inoculations which includes

rabies inoculations too.

Looks like I'll be back out to The Dog Palace

tomorrow morning. Monday needs to be a day

off so I can restock supplies and do some

personal things around town.

Thanks for your comments and on going support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

