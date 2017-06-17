,, Kibble Delivery ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography Jungle Style.

Photo No# 2 of 2.

This is kinda a hip shot just to document

the kibble hand off.

Tinker Bell on the table, Little Stubby to

my left as Rocky sneaks a peek into the

nuns bungalow.

Anna is under the table in front of me an

Pumpkin the Rascal is laying at the far end

of the porch waiting to be fed.

There ya go and now ya know ............ ;-)~~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done