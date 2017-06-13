,, 2C, Kibble ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Around 4:AM the scooter was packed and
heading down the road to the monkey temple.
Late afternoon I was heading home after stopping
for a short meeting with my friend Mr SideCar Man.
Once home no# 1 wife told me to lay down before
I fell down, ate a bowl of soup and crashed till 7PM.
Alright enough about me lets talk about this photo.
After doing all the same same with the temple dogs
I stopped at 2C's home with hopes of communicating
with the lone monk who lives there. Surprisingly he can
speak a limited amount of English, very limited but good
enough to start a dialog. In the past I would just stop by an
leave supplies with instructions written in Thai.. Something
else I found out is the cat loves to eat the same kibble that
the dogs like so much too. Mr Monk invited me inside of the
building for a look see. Not as big inside as it appears on the
outside but it is a two story building with different rooms on both floors. The stair case going upstairs is steep with very narrow steps.
Means I kept a firm grip on the handrail while going up and down.
Now this next part is to answer a question posted by MiniS who asked about the blue and gold sign hanging over the entrance.
It says this building was built with funds donated by many Buddhists
in order for an elderly monk to have a nice home to live in comfort.
My guess is that monk would be the head monk who started this
rather large project well over 40 years ago.If it is the same
monk he sadly died of a heart attack about 30 years ago.
At that time the jungle slowly devoured the buildings and
everything stopped, except the monkeys, they never stop !
When I showed up The Dog Palace was a large cement
structure consumed by jungle. A ghost covered by vines.
In the last few years I've witnessed painting of some buildings.
The Dog Palace for example plus a few others. Here and there
things have improved. In the past packs of wild dogs caused
great problems but for the most part that has been quelled now.
The photo of 2C was taken with the resident monk not far away.
Step by step I am getting closer and closer to Mr 2C.
The cat is another matter. The minute I stop said cat
is meowing and rubbing all over me, there's probably
a joke there but I'll leave that one up to you ..............;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
