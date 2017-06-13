,, 2C, Kibble ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Around 4:AM the scooter was packed and

heading down the road to the monkey temple.

Late afternoon I was heading home after stopping

for a short meeting with my friend Mr SideCar Man.

Once home no# 1 wife told me to lay down before

I fell down, ate a bowl of soup and crashed till 7PM.

Alright enough about me lets talk about this photo.

After doing all the same same with the temple dogs

I stopped at 2C's home with hopes of communicating

with the lone monk who lives there. Surprisingly he can

speak a limited amount of English, very limited but good

enough to start a dialog. In the past I would just stop by an

leave supplies with instructions written in Thai.. Something

else I found out is the cat loves to eat the same kibble that

the dogs like so much too. Mr Monk invited me inside of the

building for a look see. Not as big inside as it appears on the

outside but it is a two story building with different rooms on both floors. The stair case going upstairs is steep with very narrow steps.

Means I kept a firm grip on the handrail while going up and down.

Now this next part is to answer a question posted by MiniS who asked about the blue and gold sign hanging over the entrance.

It says this building was built with funds donated by many Buddhists

in order for an elderly monk to have a nice home to live in comfort.

My guess is that monk would be the head monk who started this

rather large project well over 40 years ago.If it is the same

monk he sadly died of a heart attack about 30 years ago.

At that time the jungle slowly devoured the buildings and

everything stopped, except the monkeys, they never stop !

When I showed up The Dog Palace was a large cement

structure consumed by jungle. A ghost covered by vines.

In the last few years I've witnessed painting of some buildings.

The Dog Palace for example plus a few others. Here and there

things have improved. In the past packs of wild dogs caused

great problems but for the most part that has been quelled now.

The photo of 2C was taken with the resident monk not far away.

Step by step I am getting closer and closer to Mr 2C.

The cat is another matter. The minute I stop said cat

is meowing and rubbing all over me, there's probably

a joke there but I'll leave that one up to you ..............;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

