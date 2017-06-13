,, Pumpkin the Rascal ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Raining today plus it's my day off from
caring for all the temple dogs.
Tomorrow will be another early run to
do the same same but different with
said temple dogs, and cat ...;-)
This is a Thank You to all who support this saga.
Support through your comments and donations.
Comments keep me energized, donations keep
the dogs healthy and living a mush better life.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
433 views
11 faves
5 comments
Taken on June 13, 2017