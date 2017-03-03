 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mama, Rocky, Monkeys ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Mama, Rocky, Monkeys ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Due to heavy storm damage I didn't

make it to the monkey temple today.

 

Once we get everything sorted out

here at home I will start preparation

for tomorrows run.

Heavy winds and rain has made for

a real mess at our place.

Being a day late is no big deal because

Mama is safe and sound right here ...... ;-)

 

Photo,

Taken a couple months ago at the spirit house.

Mama and Rocky guarding the photo man from

any aggressive monkeys

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

  

Please,

Taken on March 3, 2017
