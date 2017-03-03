,, Mama, Rocky, Monkeys ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Due to heavy storm damage I didn't
make it to the monkey temple today.
Once we get everything sorted out
here at home I will start preparation
for tomorrows run.
Heavy winds and rain has made for
a real mess at our place.
Being a day late is no big deal because
Mama is safe and sound right here ...... ;-)
Photo,
Taken a couple months ago at the spirit house.
Mama and Rocky guarding the photo man from
any aggressive monkeys
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
.
