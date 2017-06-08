,, Tinker Bell & Monk ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Ride out to the monkey temple was dry.
Ride home was anything but dry .... ;-0~
Have some good news about Mama.
Her monkey wound is now about 96%
better. Could be 95% but 96 sounds a
lot better, what say you ?
This is exciting news so go ahead and
jump and shout , work it on out ....... ;-)~
She was attacked on April 24th by a nasty
aggressive primate making this a very
long road to recovery.
Want to thank all those who came to her
aid with heartfelt donations.Thank You.
Everybody was fed and cared for at the
monkey temple. Mama,Rocky and Legs
went for their walk to the spirit house.
On the way back I stopped at the nuns
and took this photo of Tinker Bell sitting
with her friend Mr Kind Monk.
Came home wet and fatigued so tomorrow
may be on hold till further notice.
No# 1 wife and the doctor both said when
your worn out take a break, ggggeeeerr !
"In a soldier's stance, I aimed my hand at the mongrel dogs who teach
Fearing not that I'd become my enemy in the instant that I preach
My existence led by confusion boats, mutiny from stern to bow
Ah, but I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now"
Bob Dylan -
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.