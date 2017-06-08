,, Tinker Bell & Monk ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Ride out to the monkey temple was dry.

Ride home was anything but dry .... ;-0~

Have some good news about Mama.

Her monkey wound is now about 96%

better. Could be 95% but 96 sounds a

lot better, what say you ?

This is exciting news so go ahead and

jump and shout , work it on out ....... ;-)~

She was attacked on April 24th by a nasty

aggressive primate making this a very

long road to recovery.

Want to thank all those who came to her

aid with heartfelt donations.Thank You.

Everybody was fed and cared for at the

monkey temple. Mama,Rocky and Legs

went for their walk to the spirit house.

On the way back I stopped at the nuns

and took this photo of Tinker Bell sitting

with her friend Mr Kind Monk.

Came home wet and fatigued so tomorrow

may be on hold till further notice.

No# 1 wife and the doctor both said when

your worn out take a break, ggggeeeerr !

"In a soldier's stance, I aimed my hand at the mongrel dogs who teach

Fearing not that I'd become my enemy in the instant that I preach

My existence led by confusion boats, mutiny from stern to bow

Ah, but I was so much older then, I'm younger than that now"

Bob Dylan -

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

Done