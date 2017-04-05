,, Rocky, Little Freckles ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Plan for today is a wash .................

Monsoons all night and continues on all day.

Roads are flooded, commerce has been brought

to it's knees. Big trucks as well as cars are stuck...

Remember the plan was to ride the 2 wheel bike

out to resupply the nuns at the monkey temple ?

That trip would have been absolutely insane and

extremely dangerous ! So it was cancelled until

further notice. Supplies are here waiting to be

delivered on another date, maybe tomorrow.

This photo was taken April 5th 2017 ...........

Rocky and Little Freckles both wanting

my undivided attention, they got it ... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

