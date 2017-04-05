,, Rocky, Little Freckles ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Plan for today is a wash .................
Monsoons all night and continues on all day.
Roads are flooded, commerce has been brought
to it's knees. Big trucks as well as cars are stuck...
Remember the plan was to ride the 2 wheel bike
out to resupply the nuns at the monkey temple ?
That trip would have been absolutely insane and
extremely dangerous ! So it was cancelled until
further notice. Supplies are here waiting to be
delivered on another date, maybe tomorrow.
This photo was taken April 5th 2017 ...........
Rocky and Little Freckles both wanting
my undivided attention, they got it ... ;-)~
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
.