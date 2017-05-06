,, Mama ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Mama preparing to have her wound
cleaned and bandage replaced.
OK listen up - Photo No# 2 is "Graphic !"
It shows Mamas monkey wound with
bandage removed. If stuff like that
bothers you then don't look !
Mama has a very long ways to go yet.
Every other day her wound will be
cleaned and bandage changed.
Thank y'all 4 your support ..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
.
Taken on May 6, 2017