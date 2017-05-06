 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Mama ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Jon By: Jon

,, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Photo No# 1 of 2.

 

Mama preparing to have her wound

cleaned and bandage replaced.

 

OK listen up - Photo No# 2 is "Graphic !"

 

It shows Mamas monkey wound with

bandage removed. If stuff like that

bothers you then don't look !

 

Mama has a very long ways to go yet.

Every other day her wound will be

cleaned and bandage changed.

 

Thank y'all 4 your support ..;-)

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

  

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

Taken on May 6, 2017
