,, Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Mama preparing to have her wound

cleaned and bandage replaced.

OK listen up - Photo No# 2 is "Graphic !"

It shows Mamas monkey wound with

bandage removed. If stuff like that

bothers you then don't look !

Mama has a very long ways to go yet.

Every other day her wound will be

cleaned and bandage changed.

Thank y'all 4 your support ..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done