,, Leg Man & Mama ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Street Photography, Jungle Style.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story .........................................

Off an on showers coming and going.

All the monkey temple dogs were cared

for today. Next photo, no# 2 of 2 shows

Mama at the spirit house.

In this photo Mr Leg Man is coming down

the first set of stairs leading to the first floor

at The Dog Palace..

Bingo room is off to the left, not to far away

4 or 5 years ago I gave the pink shirt to Leg Man

so he could celebrate Loi Krathong in style.

Notice Mama up on the wooden bed frames where

she feels comfortable and safe ? She likes it there..;-)

Mamas monkey wound is starting to look quite good.

Didn't put a new bandage and gauze on today but the

wound was thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and covered

with antibiotic cream .We'll let it dry out for a couple of

days and see where we're at then. Should work out ok.

.

Done