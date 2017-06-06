,, Leg Man & Mama ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Street Photography, Jungle Style.
Photo No# 1 of 2.
Back Story .........................................
Off an on showers coming and going.
All the monkey temple dogs were cared
for today. Next photo, no# 2 of 2 shows
Mama at the spirit house.
In this photo Mr Leg Man is coming down
the first set of stairs leading to the first floor
at The Dog Palace..
Bingo room is off to the left, not to far away
4 or 5 years ago I gave the pink shirt to Leg Man
so he could celebrate Loi Krathong in style.
Notice Mama up on the wooden bed frames where
she feels comfortable and safe ? She likes it there..;-)
Mamas monkey wound is starting to look quite good.
Didn't put a new bandage and gauze on today but the
wound was thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and covered
with antibiotic cream .We'll let it dry out for a couple of
days and see where we're at then. Should work out ok.
Hope you enjoy the photos and back stories well enough
to leave a comment. Feedback is what keeps me going.....
If your just a "Fav" collector this is not the site for you !
For all of you who leave comments and donations
your on going support is greatly appreciated ! ...;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
