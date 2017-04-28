,, Rambunctious Rocky ,,

It was pitch black out when I left.

Same when I arrived at The Dog Palace.

Took care of Mamas wound with new meds

and antibiotic cream. Still not good at all.

If it hasn't changed by Monday it's back to

the dog doctor.

Please remember, the cone in the jungle

is a "Death Sentence !"

All the other dogs got away with it because

they live with the nuns and with the head monk.

They sleep inside at night and are under their

watchful eye 24/7.

Mama roams The Dog Palace and the jungle !

She can and often is attacked in either place !

Put some kibble out for 2C and stepped way back.

Cautiously he moved in and gobbled it up then

scampered away, that's step one ...... ;-)

Here Rocky is going Bananas running in the swamp.

Mamas pissed off cuz he bumped into her and she's

in pain due to her wound.Finally she bit his butt and

that slowed him down if only for a second.

All The Hooligans were cared for as was BTP ...........

Dark clouds and lightning started moving in as I split.

Made it home with about 20 minutes to spare then

boom the sky opened up !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

