,, Mama, Jungle ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

This is the real deal jungle behind our home.

Eucalyptus leaves carpet the jungles floor

making a perfect place for snakes to hide.

A stones throw to my right is the river.

50 meters behind Mama is our home.

Bamboo is abundant. Bamboo leaves is a

favorite building material for cobra nests !

We're back here 4 or 5 times a day so Mama

can do her personal business.Spooky ? Yes !

Nasty red ants and mosquitoes eat you alive.

Mamas condition is continuing to improve..;-)

The monkey attack happened on April 24th,

that's 21 days, 3 weeks ago. IMO, we may be

looking at yet one more week of down time.

Thank you all for your on going support.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

.

Done