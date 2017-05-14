,, Mama, Jungle ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
This is the real deal jungle behind our home.
Eucalyptus leaves carpet the jungles floor
making a perfect place for snakes to hide.
A stones throw to my right is the river.
50 meters behind Mama is our home.
Bamboo is abundant. Bamboo leaves is a
favorite building material for cobra nests !
We're back here 4 or 5 times a day so Mama
can do her personal business.Spooky ? Yes !
Nasty red ants and mosquitoes eat you alive.
Mamas condition is continuing to improve..;-)
The monkey attack happened on April 24th,
that's 21 days, 3 weeks ago. IMO, we may be
looking at yet one more week of down time.
Thank you all for your on going support.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.