,, Puppy & Buddha ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

There's some mixed news today from the monkey temple.

As you can see Little Freckles brother has returned. He's still

quite traumatized and won't allow anyone to get close yet.

His back leg looks better and he's putting more weight on it.

His movements appear more fluid aside from the back leg.

Mama has a nasty 3 inch slice on her back right hip just up

from the hip itself. Deep and open ! Monkeys did this !

I packed it with antibiotic cream the whole time I was there.

Tomorrow I'll do the same plus give her pain relief pills.

Big rain coming and going, miserable ride both ways.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

