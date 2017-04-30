,, The Big Leap ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Headline News: Mama Takes The Big Leap.
Alright listen up,
Everything was the same same, left early
cared for all the dogs then left with Mama.
First, this photo takes place in the mangrove
swamps across the road from the spirit house.
Tide is out as you can see. There's monsters in
here so don't be fooled. Rocky and Mama took
off after something but it was impossible to see.
OK, The Headline News:
As planned Mama was taken to the dog doctor.
He said wound was way deeper then it appears.
So what's that mean you ask ?
That means it's way more serious then it appears.
Hair around the wound was shaved back then the
wound was sterilized and cleaned.Deep cleaning.
Mama never made a sound then the sterilizing and
cleaning process was repeated.
Wound was rapped an strapped and yes the Cone
was put in place next.
It was Noon Thirty when a phone call was placed
to no# 1 wife. "Are the Dogs inside ?" I asked.
"Yes" was her reply. Right now Mama is laying next
to my leg being very quiet and appears very relieved.
Mama stayed close to me while a short walk took place.
Boney Boy was unconcerned but when Mr WeeNee was
allowed out Mamas teeth were bared and a deep growl
followed to enhance her concerns.
No# 1 took The Worm out the back way with a harness in
place. At the same time Mama and I slid into our home
where Mama immediately laid down and is still in the
same position. The next 10-14 days is going to be quite a
challenge but we've already started the game, no turning
back now ........... ;-)
Big Thank You to those who have sent your support both
with comments and donations. We won't ever let you down.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please,
