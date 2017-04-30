,, The Big Leap ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Headline News: Mama Takes The Big Leap.

Alright listen up,

Everything was the same same, left early

cared for all the dogs then left with Mama.

First, this photo takes place in the mangrove

swamps across the road from the spirit house.

Tide is out as you can see. There's monsters in

here so don't be fooled. Rocky and Mama took

off after something but it was impossible to see.

OK, The Headline News:

As planned Mama was taken to the dog doctor.

He said wound was way deeper then it appears.

So what's that mean you ask ?

That means it's way more serious then it appears.

Hair around the wound was shaved back then the

wound was sterilized and cleaned.Deep cleaning.

Mama never made a sound then the sterilizing and

cleaning process was repeated.

Wound was rapped an strapped and yes the Cone

was put in place next.

It was Noon Thirty when a phone call was placed

to no# 1 wife. "Are the Dogs inside ?" I asked.

"Yes" was her reply. Right now Mama is laying next

to my leg being very quiet and appears very relieved.

Mama stayed close to me while a short walk took place.

Boney Boy was unconcerned but when Mr WeeNee was

allowed out Mamas teeth were bared and a deep growl

followed to enhance her concerns.

No# 1 took The Worm out the back way with a harness in

place. At the same time Mama and I slid into our home

where Mama immediately laid down and is still in the

same position. The next 10-14 days is going to be quite a

challenge but we've already started the game, no turning

back now ........... ;-)

Big Thank You to those who have sent your support both

with comments and donations. We won't ever let you down.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done