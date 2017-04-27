,, 2C & Friend ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Left at 4:30AM arrived home late and wet..

All the monkey temple dogs received their

monthly heart-worm mange medications,

food and general care.

Mamas wound is not doing so good !

Have a bunch more meds for her .

This is as close as I can get to 2C even with

pieces of hot dogs offered up as a grand prize.

Doctor says Mama must wear a cone.

Mama won't wear a cone in the jungle,

she'll pull it off instantly.Dog with cone

in jungle becomes a target 4 monkeys.

I'm between a rock and a hard spot !

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done