,, Mama, Spirit House ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Poured rain until 11AM, needless to say

everything, including me, was soaked !

Remember a few days ago when I was sniveling

and whining about a failed photo upload ?

The USB slot, CF card and card reader were all

suspect. The CF card was the problem. Now here's

a plug for Kingston 8GB Compact Flash CF Card.

This card has been used on a daily bases for years.

This morning I had an umbrella in one hand, camera

in the other with a cloth bag worn across my chest

that was full of special dog food bags. Didn't get a

lot of photos, needed a couple more hands .

First, Mamas monkey wound was addressed with

a good cleaning then new bandage.Not to bad ..;-)

Because her fur was so wet it didn't stay in place

long so it was changed again just before leaving.

Looked a little bit better then yesterday so tomorrow

we'll go through the same same routine and hope 4

the best. If at any time it starts to look bad she'll be

brought right back to our home, no delay.

This photo is taken inside the spirit house, why you ask ?

It was raining so hard Rocky, Legs and Mama all wanted

to eat their goodies under the dry roof at the spirit house.

It's going on Noon Thirty right now and I need a nap .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

