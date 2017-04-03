,, Rocky ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mr Rocky the Rocket Man soaking up some attention.

Today, May 8th, Mama will once again have her wound

cleaned and bandages changed.So far so good ..........;-)

Tomorrow the plan is to head out to the monkey temple.

That's solo, Mama will stay home with no# 1 while all the

temple dogs are cared for. Nuns will be resupplied with

food, medicines and essential supplies.

Thanks for your support, greatly appreciated.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

Done