,, Tinker Bell ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Update on the monkey temple dogs.
Freckles brother is till very scared but moving better.
Even with food and a soft voice he kept his distance.
Mamas wound has remained clean but wide open .
Kept it packed with antibiotic cream plus gave her
some pain medicine. This is a nasty monkey bite !
All the other dogs were cared for as usual. Tomorrow
I'll do this again and add their monthly medications ...
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.
607 views
34 faves
5 comments
Taken on April 26, 2017