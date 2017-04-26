 new icn messageflickr-free-ic3d pan white
,, Tinker Bell ,, | by Jon in Thailand
Back to group
PRO
Jon By: Jon

,, Tinker Bell ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

 

Update on the monkey temple dogs.

 

Freckles brother is till very scared but moving better.

Even with food and a soft voice he kept his distance.

 

Mamas wound has remained clean but wide open .

Kept it packed with antibiotic cream plus gave her

some pain medicine. This is a nasty monkey bite !

 

All the other dogs were cared for as usual. Tomorrow

I'll do this again and add their monthly medications ...

 

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

 

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

  

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

  

.

  

.

607 views
34 faves
5 comments
Taken on April 26, 2017
All rights reserved