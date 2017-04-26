,, Tinker Bell ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Update on the monkey temple dogs.

Freckles brother is till very scared but moving better.

Even with food and a soft voice he kept his distance.

Mamas wound has remained clean but wide open .

Kept it packed with antibiotic cream plus gave her

some pain medicine. This is a nasty monkey bite !

All the other dogs were cared for as usual. Tomorrow

I'll do this again and add their monthly medications ...

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

