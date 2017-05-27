,, Spirit House ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Left at daybreak, everything's wet but No Rain.

There was no power at The Dog Palace which

means no fan or light. Storms took the power

out in the entire area.Just part of the deal.

Spent a good amount of time taking photos at

the spirit house and the nuns place.

But, when uploading most failed to upload ! ..;-(

Not sure if it's the USB port, CF card or the

card reader ? One more thing to work on.

I'll have to talk this over with Mr SideCar Man.

Remember he's my friend and a computer

genius that can fix everything with a paperclip.

In this photo Mama and her crew are scanning

the area for any unwanted pests.

Not many monkeys today but one is one 2 many

in Mamas mind.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done