Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Left at daybreak, everything's wet but No Rain.
There was no power at The Dog Palace which
means no fan or light. Storms took the power
out in the entire area.Just part of the deal.
Spent a good amount of time taking photos at
the spirit house and the nuns place.
But, when uploading most failed to upload ! ..;-(
Not sure if it's the USB port, CF card or the
card reader ? One more thing to work on.
I'll have to talk this over with Mr SideCar Man.
Remember he's my friend and a computer
genius that can fix everything with a paperclip.
In this photo Mama and her crew are scanning
the area for any unwanted pests.
Not many monkeys today but one is one 2 many
in Mamas mind.
