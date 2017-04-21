,, Sad Day ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Photo No# 1 of 2.

Back Story ..........................................

Alright,

Not long ago I said there would be fewer backstories

and fewer photos. This is an exception to that rule......

Left early, not unusual, got home late, rained both ways.

You've also heard me say on many occasions that when

I pull into the monkey temple and the monkeys are acting

aggressively there's trouble on the horizon, not good !

Mama and BTP were waiting just inside the gate, Mama

was very alert and spooky. Like Hyper-Vigilant Spooky !

As the scooter/sidecar was pushed through the gate Mama

took off like a rocket chasing 20-30 advancing primates back.

They stood their ground and wanted to do battle until I too

entered the fray with a bamboo stick. Gut feeling, not good !

Took care of BTP and Mama, loaded some feed bags and soon

the three of us took off to do our chores. Aggressive monkeys

traveling in large troupes harassed us in The DMZ and on the

cement walking bridge. It was obvious the primates were hungry.

They were fighting each other , eating leaves and sticks due

to no piles of fruit that are usually made available from farmers.

Mama crossed the bridge first stopping at the end where we

either turn left to see The Hooligans or right to see the Nuns.

She went ballistic barking at a bunch of primates in our way.

Rocky came flying down the road scattering the monkeys like

bowling pins. Noticed Rocky had a dry coat ? That told me he

had been staying up on the nuns porch, why ?

Simple, protecting the nuns from a bunch of aggressive primates.

Legs, Rocky, Mama and myself continued to the spirit house.

On the way back The Hooligans were fed and cared for ........

The missing dog story continues on with photo no# 2.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done