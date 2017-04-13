,, Street Photography, Jungle Style ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

It was 5:30AM when I arrived at The Dog Palace.

Lots of dog stuff was packed on the scooter plus

a few things for the nuns.Camera bag is strapped

firmly around my waist.

Reason for going everyday instead of every other

day is to insure Mama receives her medications.

There is a drawback to this, I'm to burned out to

continue this schedule.Why don't the nuns give

Mama her meds you ask? Very simple ...................

When the nuns come over to The Dog Palace

there's a herd of dogs following them.

Mama will not allow any other dogs on her turf

except, Rocky, BTP, Freckles and Legs.

This is an unwanted problem that the nuns don't

need to deal with.

Pain has taken me out of the game so tomorrow

is a day off for recuperation reasons.

Mama has improved but still has a ways to go yet.

As for the is photo .........................................................

My friend Mr Kind Monk is playing with 2-Tone while

Angel Eyes is next to her. Under the gray plastic chair

is Boo Boo. In the background is Little Freckles laying

in the gravel just before the dog leg in the road.

Behind her is the white puppy. Mama and Rocky are

standing off to my left. I had just finished feeding and

caring for the Hooligans.

Way down at the end of the road you take a left to the

spirit house. You can also see parts of the nuns bungalows

on the same road. This morning while handing eatable gifts

to the New Nun she in-turn handed me a flower with a smile..

That made my day .......... ;-)

I was back home by 10AM and went straight to bed, didn't

move till well after 2:30PM....Get-in old ain't for sissies !!!

Tomorrow's up in the air, but the main plan is to stay home.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

