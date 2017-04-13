,, Street Photography, Jungle Style ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
It was 5:30AM when I arrived at The Dog Palace.
Lots of dog stuff was packed on the scooter plus
a few things for the nuns.Camera bag is strapped
firmly around my waist.
Reason for going everyday instead of every other
day is to insure Mama receives her medications.
There is a drawback to this, I'm to burned out to
continue this schedule.Why don't the nuns give
Mama her meds you ask? Very simple ...................
When the nuns come over to The Dog Palace
there's a herd of dogs following them.
Mama will not allow any other dogs on her turf
except, Rocky, BTP, Freckles and Legs.
This is an unwanted problem that the nuns don't
need to deal with.
Pain has taken me out of the game so tomorrow
is a day off for recuperation reasons.
Mama has improved but still has a ways to go yet.
As for the is photo .........................................................
My friend Mr Kind Monk is playing with 2-Tone while
Angel Eyes is next to her. Under the gray plastic chair
is Boo Boo. In the background is Little Freckles laying
in the gravel just before the dog leg in the road.
Behind her is the white puppy. Mama and Rocky are
standing off to my left. I had just finished feeding and
caring for the Hooligans.
Way down at the end of the road you take a left to the
spirit house. You can also see parts of the nuns bungalows
on the same road. This morning while handing eatable gifts
to the New Nun she in-turn handed me a flower with a smile..
That made my day .......... ;-)
I was back home by 10AM and went straight to bed, didn't
move till well after 2:30PM....Get-in old ain't for sissies !!!
Tomorrow's up in the air, but the main plan is to stay home.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.
.