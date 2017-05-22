,, Happy Mama @ Bing Room ,,

We left just as first light appeared on the horizon.

Mama was quite docile thinking this must be another trip

to the dog doctor for more poking and prodding.

Air felt thick and very humid, some light rain fell as we

made our way down the road. Mama kept one eye on me

at all times even when she pretended not to be looking.

About a click from the monkey temple we slowed to a stop

and picked up one of the monkey temple monks. He was

returning after doing his morning alms walk that is done

every morning, his feet are bare, no sandals are worn when

doing this routine.He's ridden in the sidecar before and likes

it, always does a thumbs up and smiles.

Mama sits up at attention now knowing where we're at and

soon she will back at The Dog Palace.BTP came running

screaming and yelling like a wild baboon. Not long after

Mr Rocket Man Rocky makes his presence known.

Mama and Rocky do their big crashing and chasing game.

Bingo Room is opened and aired out while the special food

bags are made ready for the next part of our trip.

Also have supplies for the nuns too. .............................................

Word must travel fast through the jungle cuz all the dogs

were waiting for Mama as we crossed the cement walking

bridge. She growled at some and allowed others to kiss her

"Royal Cone." The games these dogs play is quite funny at times . Mamas soaking it all up as she inspects her loyal K9 troops.

Did the supply hand off with the nuns then with Rocky, Legs

and Mama in tow we headed for the spirit house.

An hour later, when all the kibble and hot dogs were

consumed, we left back to the nuns place.

And ya know what ? Rocky jumped up on his table, picked

up his bowl and let it drop, saying "I'm still hungry" ........ ;-)~

Mama and I return to The Dog Palace where she is given

a good brushing . Figured I'd sit in the bingo room and

read for an hour while Mama continues her inspection of

the entire Dog Palace, she went over every square inch !

Now at this point we both had to make an important

decision. "Should I Stay or Should I Go Now ?"

As the photo taken in the bingo room indicates Mama

is real happy, like really happy to be home.

Loaded my gear back into the sidecar, unlocked the big

metal gate that protects the courtyard, pushed the

scooter/sidecar out and called Mama. Shes in The DMZ

about 30 meters away frozen like The Great Sphinx of Giza.

Her ears were tracking my every move but her face pointed

forward at all times. Started the little 125cc motor, put on my

helmet, adjusted the mirrors then pulled up parallel to her.

Called her name, called her again, she didn't move one bit.

Pulled ahead of her by maybe 2 meters then glanced back.

Called her name, she looked off to her right and didn't move.

So I pulled further ahead and looked in the mirror to see just

what she was going to do ? Mama was looking at me alright

but when I turned and looked directly into her eyes her head swiveled back to her right.

OK, fair enough, Mamas real happy, her wound has healed

so I'll see her tomorrow with a batch of fresh food.

Mama sent me a message, I read it and let her call the shots.

But I I'll be back out there in the early morning to double check.

