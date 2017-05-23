,, Kissing the Royal Cone ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rained on the trip out, rained while there,

rained all the way back and is raining now !

As a bonus add lots of thunder an lightning !

Dropped off a large heavy bag of purple mangosteen

at the nuns first, then headed over to The Dog Palace.

Rocky took a shortcut through the jungle and was waiting

by the metal gate, Mama came running up behind him ... ;-)

BTP as usual started screaming and racing in large circles.

Rocky pimped slapped him, told him shut up an calm down.

After shedding the rain gear the bingo room was opened

for business. Dog bowls filled with special goodies, water

bowls refilled with fresh water, dog food bags loaded with

kibble and meat, it's game time.

Well not quite we had to wait about an hour before the rain

let up. Didn't say stopped, just let up.Went from downpour

to steady drizzle.

Photo shows Legs showing great respect by kissing the

Royal Cone as Rocky the bodyguard oversees security.

All the temple dogs were cared for today, same same ..;-)

Plan for tomorrow, the monthly medications will be given.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done