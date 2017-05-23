,, Kissing the Royal Cone ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Back Story .........................................
Rained on the trip out, rained while there,
rained all the way back and is raining now !
As a bonus add lots of thunder an lightning !
Dropped off a large heavy bag of purple mangosteen
at the nuns first, then headed over to The Dog Palace.
Rocky took a shortcut through the jungle and was waiting
by the metal gate, Mama came running up behind him ... ;-)
BTP as usual started screaming and racing in large circles.
Rocky pimped slapped him, told him shut up an calm down.
After shedding the rain gear the bingo room was opened
for business. Dog bowls filled with special goodies, water
bowls refilled with fresh water, dog food bags loaded with
kibble and meat, it's game time.
Well not quite we had to wait about an hour before the rain
let up. Didn't say stopped, just let up.Went from downpour
to steady drizzle.
Photo shows Legs showing great respect by kissing the
Royal Cone as Rocky the bodyguard oversees security.
All the temple dogs were cared for today, same same ..;-)
Plan for tomorrow, the monthly medications will be given.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
