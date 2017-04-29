,, Pumpkin The Rascal ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story ........................................

Left just after 4AM in an easterly direction.

Destination of course is The Dog Palace....

Did all the same same, everyone was cared for.

Mamas wound is not looking so good at all.

She's in pain and a lot of discomfort .

This is unexceptionable ... ;-(

Plan for tomorrow is take Mama to see the doctor.

No# 1 wife and I talked this next move over and

here it is.

Doctor will treat Mama then on goes the cone ..

The "Cone" in the jungle is a "Death Sentence" !

Mama will be brought back to our place for as

long as it takes to get her health back in order.

Now this isn't going to be easy, not one bit easy.

The Worm will try to Kill her ! Mr WeeNee will be

very grumpy about all this.

Boney Boy will be curious.

We are not set up to do this but there's no way I'm

going to let Mama suffer any longer.

So there ya go, new plan is in order ..................... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

