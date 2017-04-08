,, Little Freckles ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

She likes to stop here for a brief rest while

I doctor her scrapes and divots with special

antibiotic cream.

Notice the corner of a door off to the right ?

Well, this is where the first photo of Mama

was taken some 5 years ago.

Today no# 1 and I are going to the dog doctor

for a resupply on said antibiotic cream and to

get extra medication for Mama. She has started

a severe skin infection that has gotten ahead of

my efforts to stop it.So now we must bring in the

big guns, "Pills". Other medications are also on the

short list. Tomorrow I'll be back at the monkey temple.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

