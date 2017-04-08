,, Little Freckles ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
She likes to stop here for a brief rest while
I doctor her scrapes and divots with special
antibiotic cream.
Notice the corner of a door off to the right ?
Well, this is where the first photo of Mama
was taken some 5 years ago.
Today no# 1 and I are going to the dog doctor
for a resupply on said antibiotic cream and to
get extra medication for Mama. She has started
a severe skin infection that has gotten ahead of
my efforts to stop it.So now we must bring in the
big guns, "Pills". Other medications are also on the
short list. Tomorrow I'll be back at the monkey temple.
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
