,, Nurse Nun, Rocky ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Y'all know yesterday was cancelled due to

the monsoon storms.Thunder, lightning, rain,

wind and all around bad weather for 24 hours.

Horizontal rain with what sounded like non stop

in coming 155mm artillery rounds followed up by

a B-52 carpet bombing. In other words, real loud !

Windows, doors, roof and walls were shaking as if

we were the epicenter for a 9.9 earthquake ........ ;-0

This morning I waited till first light which

arrives at 6AM .

2 wheeled scooter was packed with supplies

for all the temple dogs, nuns and monks.

Rain poncho was put in place cuz a drizzle was

coming down when I left.

10 minutes into this adventure the rain picked up.

At 20 minutes the sky opened up into monsoon

conditions. Can't turn back now, it's game on.

The Dog Palace was skipped, Mamas not there

so no need to do the same same at the bingo

room. BTP is taken care of by Mr Leg Man anyway

and I didn't want to carry the 10 kilo bag of dog kibble

on my back through the jungle in this down pour.

Went straight to the nuns place. Came flying in, jumped

off the scooter, grabbed the kibble bag and raced up onto

the semi-dry porch. Poncho was shed just in time to feel a

bunch of wet dog tongues start in on my water soaked soul.

Once the rain let up, notice I didn't say stopped, I took off for

the spirit house with Rocky and Legs.

There we did the same same, but it was obvious both dogs

were looking for Mama.Without her presence the magic isn't

as exciting as when she's part of the show.Maybe next week.

The Hooligans received their quota of attention as the rain

started to come down harder. Only one thing to do now and

that is, "hit the road again."

With poncho in place I did exactly that. Already soaked but

I needed to get home, shower and get into dry clothes........

Upon my arrival Mama took her time to slowly sniff every

nook and crevice of my body.She knew where I'd been.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please,

