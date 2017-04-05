,, Little Freckles ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Ride out and back was in the rain.

Did all the same same with all the

monkey temple dogs.

Little Freckles tagged along and is

just plain worn out from playing

with the big dogs.

I'm worn out too... ;-)~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

Done