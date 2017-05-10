,, Pumpkin, Monk, Legs ,,
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Pumpkin the Rascal has just finished her breakfast.
Mr Kind Monk is in charge on this day as the nuns
are up country celebrating a "Big Buddhist Day".
Legs is busy gobbling up her stash of food too.
I'm standing on the nurse nuns porch with
Mr Rocky leaning heavy on my left leg.
So far a plan is being made for Wednesday.
2 wheeled scooter packed to the hilt with
supplies for all the temple dogs & nuns.
2nd topic for discussion: Mama.
In a couple hours her wound will be cleaned
and new bandages put in place.So far so good..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
