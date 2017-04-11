,, Happy Dogs ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Long before daybreak I was already on the road.

Long after noon time I made it home an took a nap.

Everything was taken care of at the monkey temple.

Freckles pink belly rash is looking much better after

being out of control. Continuing with antibiotic cream

has worked out quite well.

Mama is a different story,

She was taken into the dog doctor today for a couple reasons.

One, is an out of control skin condition causing open sores

and loss of hair. She was given an antibiotic shot as well as a

antihistamine shot. Three different prescriptions will be administered for the next week then she goes back again.

Two, there was fresh monkey bites, wounds on her neck

and shoulder. Nasty stuff but being addressed right now.

Alright, I'm still real fatigued and plane to lay down again.

Catch y'all on the rebound.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.



www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,



Done