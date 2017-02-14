,, Mama & Shadow Man ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

An aggressive alpha male monkey attempting

to impede our progress, not a smart move !!!

Rocky's in full motion off to my right with Legs

right behind him. By the time he showed up to

protect his Mom all the primates were high up

in the trees.The pointed red roof you see on the

other side of the swamp is The Dog Palace ....... ;-)

This road goes past the nuns place, we're returning

from the spirit house.Monkeys think I'm carrying food.

The scar you see on Mamas flank was done by a primate !

In Closing:

Thanks goes out to Heiney and WG for their donations.

Extra food is being purchased for Freckles and in the next

few days she will be taken in to start her puppy inoculations.

There are no guarantees here but I do the best I can to save

one more starfish, as the story goes.Thank you once again...;-)

PS:

Their donations just starts her series of inoculations. Please

think about this, instead of another $tarbucks coffee, help save

an abandoned, abused, innocent life.

Your act of kindness will leave a better taste in your mouth ......;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

