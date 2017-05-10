,, Bunch of Hooligans ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

You've all met The Princess before.

Once again she is in total control of her 2 helpers.

Not only her helpers but all four Hooligans as well .

Mr Head Monk thinks this is absolutely hilarious ..;-)~

Felt funny leaving Mama at our place while traveling

out to the monkey temple. Sidecar was packed full.

Kibble for the nuns and another 10 kilos of kibble for

the head monk as shown in this photo.

Rocky was excited to see me but I could tell he was

looking for Mama, where is she ?

Legs and Rocky went for our usual walk down to the

spirit house but still someone was missing.

Also on board is more bags of supplies packed just

for the nuns.Personal items nobody sends to them.

No# 1 wife and her sister hand picked these things.

Girls stuff, I'm just the delivery guy.

Did all the same same then headed for home where

Mama was eagerly waiting for my arrival.

Well so was Boney Boy, WeeNee and The Worm .. ;-)

In a few hours Mama will once again have her wound

cleaned and bandages replaced.

Tomorrow, Boney Boy, "The Biker Dude" and I will go

4 his ride in the sidecar, he loves it. In a few more days

I will return to the monkey temple for a quick check

on things.Just making sure things are still in order.

Mama is getting better but as mentioned before, she

still has a long ways to go. Thank you 4 your donations.

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

