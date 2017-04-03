,, Tinker Bell, Nurse Nun, Rocky ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Back Story .........................................

Rocky, Mama, Legs and I had just returned from the

spirit house. Rocky is big happy, like really big happy.

He was able to play the crash and chase game with

Mama and Legs. He attacked the unseen monsters that

lurk just below the surface of the swamp water. Even was

able to chase a naughty monkey up a tree just for fun ... ;-)

Did a 180 degree turn, took a few steps, then composed

the photo of The New Nun holding Little Stubby.

In fact that's what Tinker Bell is looking at while Rocky is

watching me wondering if we're heading out on another

big adventure.

Today is my day off, well kind of, lots of little things will be

collected for tomorrows run out to The Dog Palace .

Thanks for your support, comments and generous donations .

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

