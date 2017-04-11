,, Little Freckles ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Little Freckles resting up after a big walk

with Rocky and Mama.This is a smart dog.

Pleasant personality an loves to talk to you.

I truly wish there was more I could do for her.

She's basically on her own here in the jungle.

Mama lets her come to The Dog Palace but

other then that no one really cares for her.

And yes she is a female and that time is

bound to happen sooner then later.

She's not on the budget for any kind

of healthcare or vet visits for puppy

inoculations an so forth.

She Needs A Sponsor !!!

Who is willing to help ?

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

