,, Little Freckles ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

As promised in yesterdays post, a cute photo of Freckles.

We're working our way up the side of the mountain on

very precarious cement steps. Temperature and humidity

are off the charts, every bug in Thailand is right here trying

to eat your sweat drenched body. Monkeys screeching and

screaming while swinging from the trees.Jungle song birds

are singing their tunes, a lonely gibbon calls out for a mate.

This is the real deal, welcome to my world ........................... ;-)~~

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

.

.

Done