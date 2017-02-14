,, Legs ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Wildlife Photography, Jungle.

This is at the spirit house where Legs is the first

to reach the top. Monkeys leaning against the

cement wall soaking up the warm morning sun.

Notice the monkeys are all frowning,not happy.

Mama and Rocky are on each side of me as we

climb the stairs.

Speaking of Mama, she is doing better but she

still has a long long ways to go.

Yesterday the dog doctor had a big talk with both

no# 1 wife and myself. Well, mostly with no# 1 wife

as they were speaking Thai. But the doctor made

sure I saw what he was doing in regards to her

monkey wound.We will be cleaning her wound and

replacing the bandage inside of wound and outside

of wound every other day.

Then once a week taking her back for a check up

with the dog doctor.

Tomorrow I'll do a quick photo of her wound so you

can understand the situation better. Don't panic two

photos will be uploaded, one of her wound and one

of dogs or monkeys so you will have a choice .

OK, This is just a quick update on Mama ........... ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done