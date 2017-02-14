,, Legs ,,
.
Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Wildlife Photography, Jungle.
This is at the spirit house where Legs is the first
to reach the top. Monkeys leaning against the
cement wall soaking up the warm morning sun.
Notice the monkeys are all frowning,not happy.
Mama and Rocky are on each side of me as we
climb the stairs.
Speaking of Mama, she is doing better but she
still has a long long ways to go.
Yesterday the dog doctor had a big talk with both
no# 1 wife and myself. Well, mostly with no# 1 wife
as they were speaking Thai. But the doctor made
sure I saw what he was doing in regards to her
monkey wound.We will be cleaning her wound and
replacing the bandage inside of wound and outside
of wound every other day.
Then once a week taking her back for a check up
with the dog doctor.
Tomorrow I'll do a quick photo of her wound so you
can understand the situation better. Don't panic two
photos will be uploaded, one of her wound and one
of dogs or monkeys so you will have a choice .
OK, This is just a quick update on Mama ........... ;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.
.