,, Back Off ! ,,

.

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

As you can see by the date this was taken a

week or so ago.

At this time Mama has a nasty monkey wound

on her side. Pain is making Mama real grumpy.

She has a short fuse for any monkey business.

On a good note:

Mama is here at our home and doing quite well.

Both no# 1 wife and I are her caregivers making

sure all her needs are taken care of.

Tomorrow she goes back to the dog doctor for a

wound cleaning, bandage change

and general checkup.

It's your donations that has saved her life ...........

This whole dog saga started with Mama nearly 5

years ago at the monkey temple. Her body is full

of scars, dings and divots from an extremity tough

life in an unforgiving jungle environment.

The new revised plan is as follows.........

I'll head back out to the monkey temple in a few days.

Food and supplies still need to be delivered to the

nuns and head monk. Mama of course will stay here.

Once Mama has been cleared by the doctor she will

ride with me to the monkey temple.This could still be

a week or more away before she's given the OK ?

We'll spend some quality time with Rocky, Tinker Bell,

Little Stubby, Legs and Pumpkin the Rascal ..;-)

The Hooligans will be cared for too and I might have

missed a couple others but I'll get to them all.

Mama and I will return to our home together from the

monkey temple unless something that is out of my

control causes change.

This is the way it looks right now ........ ;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

No Awards, Invites, Large Logos or Copy an Pastes.

.

Done