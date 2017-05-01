,, Mama Recuperating ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.

Mama resting right next to me while I'm at

the computer typing this text.

Once the dog doctor got his talented hands

on her wound we both found out just how

deep the laceration is !

Waiting any longer and Mama would have been

in very serious trouble !

The delay in getting her to the doctor was all

about lack of funds.

So at this point I want to send a sincere heartfelt

thank you to all who have sent donations to help

in saving Mamas life.......... Once again Thank You..;-)

Thank You.

Jon&Crew.

Please help with your donations here.

www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.

Please,

