,, Mama Recuperating ,,

Abandoned Abused Street Dogs.
Mama resting right next to me while I'm at
the computer typing this text.
Once the dog doctor got his talented hands
on her wound we both found out just how
deep the laceration is !
Waiting any longer and Mama would have been
in very serious trouble !
The delay in getting her to the doctor was all
about lack of funds.
So at this point I want to send a sincere heartfelt
thank you to all who have sent donations to help
in saving Mamas life.......... Once again Thank You..;-)
Thank You.
Jon&Crew.
Please help with your donations here.
www.gofundme.com/saving-thai-temple-dogs.
Please,
