Let Dead Dogs Lie....Thai Street Dogs

OK here is the story behind these two miss fits from Hell.

Brother and sister chase each other all day biting and fighting each other or anything else that moves.

Then just like clock work they both just wander over to their box and climb in.

A second or two later poof dead asleep.

For an hour or more they do not move.

Now they fit in here much better a couple of weeks ago but they still insist on sleeping together in this box.

Funky Monkey likes to lay next to the box at night keeping a close eye on these two as it was her box at one time.

Blind Betty is now the "Wiggly Worm"

Panda Bear is now the "Wiggly WeeNee"

I opened the window, hung the camera out and shot .............;-)

This photo is now published in a LOL, Dogs.

Hand Held D50, 17-55 2.8 Nikkor.

